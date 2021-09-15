Sydney
Doc puts bandaid on arm of female
Photograph: Creative Commons

Vaccination milestone: 80 per cent of people in NSW have now had at least one dose of a vaccine

In some Western Suburbs, vaccination rates are as high as 90 per cent

Written by
Maxim Boon
NSW has just passed its next vaccination milestone, with 80 per cent of the eligible adult population aged over 16 having now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 47 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated in NSW.

It has been nine days since the state achieved the 70 per cent single dose target, and when 70 per cent of eligible people are double dosed, many hospitality venues, gyms and entertainment venues are due to reopen in the state.

In the 12 LGAs of concern in Sydney’s West and Southwest, vaccination rates are even higher. In several suburbs, almost 90 per cent of residents have had at least one dose. The premier also announced the curfew in those areas would be lifted tonight. 

However, the premier has issued another warning for people deliberately dodging the jab: freedoms at both 70 per cent and 80 per cent will only be accessible by people who have been fully vaccinated. At current rates of vaccination, the 70 per cent target could be reached by October 20 and the 80 per cent target by the beginning of November.

Stay up to date with the latest developments of the NSW lockdown. Bookmark the Time Out news hub.

Latest news

