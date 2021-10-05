Vote now to help revive Sydney’s bars and restaurants

Announcing the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards: a reader-voted celebration of your favourite venues to help kickstart the reopening of the city

It’s been a tough year to be a food and drink fan in Sydney, but spare a thought for the city’s bars and restaurants: reduced patron capacity, many closed for months and struggling to survive. Too many great bars and restaurants have even had to close their doors permanently. But as we finally gear up for the city to reopen, there’s a way you can help (in addition to making a reservation, that is).

In partnership with American Express, we are launching the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards. It’s an opportunity to vote for your favourite bars, pubs, cafés and restaurants and give them a boost. Across 18 categories, select your favourites from our long lists of some of the best in town, or write in your own choices.

The awards are in two parts – ‘IN’, to recognise the venues that have stayed open with pivots, deliveries and initiatives that have kept us fed, watered and entertained under lockdown. Then there’s ‘OUT’, to salute our favourites, the places we just can’t wait to get back into as soon as we can. Voting is now open, and it closes on Sunday, October 31.

We’ll tally up the votes and announce the winners in an online ceremony on Monday, November 8. But winners in every category don’t just get the glory of being the People’s Choice – they’ll also receive a free Time Out advertising campaign to use when they need it most. Everyone who votes in the Revive Awards will also go into the running to win a $250 dining voucher to kickstart their own going-out plans. The voucher is provided by Time Out with the support of Shop Small by American Express.

So what are you waiting for? Head to the voting hub right now and cast your votes. Now is the time to support the places you love. Let’s help Sydney to revive and thrive!

We're proud to partner on these awards with American Express, whose Shop Small initiative supports the small businesses that make Sydney great.

Always remember to check in, socially distance and follow the latest safety guidelines when visiting Sydney’s bars and restaurants.