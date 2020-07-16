Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel is offering you a completely free night of accommodation

With its glorious waterfront views and coastal-chic fit-out, you probably don't need a whole lot of convincing that booking a weekend enjoying the harbourside luxury of Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel is a good idea – but the fact that the team behind the hotel is offering guests two nights of accommodation when they book one is the gentle nudge of encouragement that might convince you to lock it in.

The Hotel is a short ferry ride away from the CBD, but its expansive habour views and sophisticated yet beachy décor make you feel like you're far, far away from regular life. Amble five minutes from your hotel room and you'll find yourself at the clear, cool waters and golden sand of Camp Cove and one of Sydney's most Instagrammed locations, the picture-perfect Hornby Lighthouse. If you head further out, you'll be treated to rugged, coastal views – for a bonus activity, see how many yachts you can count.

Book in online between July 20 to August 31 on any day from Monday to Thursday and enter in the code BOYONE at the checkout at this link for your free night. Happy staycay.





