We now know how long it takes to recover from Covid-19

NSW has the dubious honour of having by far the largest number of Covid-19 cases in Australia. Such a large concentration of patients has allowed the state government’s health experts to study the impact of the novel coronavirus in detail. Currently, 2969 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in NSW. While 28 people have died during the outbreak to date, 1,755 people are now fully recovered, and a survey of their experiences has now revealed the length of time it takes for a person to overcome the effects of the virus.

Half of those surveyed were fully recovered within 16 days of the initial onset of symptoms, three-quarters were recovered within three weeks and 96 per cent were Covid-19 free by six weeks. As has been widely reported, the impact of the disease is greater on older people, and this is reflected in the latest data, which shows a clear correlation between the age of the patient and the length of time it takes for them to recover.

By far the largest number of confirmed cases in NSW has been in people aged 20 to 39, and no one below the age of 40 has died of Covid-19 in Australia. The majority of those exposed thus far have recovered rapidly – almost all within three weeks. Anecdotal evidence has also suggested that, for those who only have very mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, the infection could be resolved in a matter of just a few days.

Australia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be one of the most effective in the world. Several states, including South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland, have not logged any newly diagnosed cases for more than two consecutive days, and infection rates have sharply fallen in other states, including NSW. However, health experts have urged Australians to remain vigilant in continuing to follow physical distancing protocols until further notice.

