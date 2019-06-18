Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Western Sydney is getting a $400 million development with a shopping and dining precinct
Western Sydney is getting a $400 million development with a shopping and dining precinct

By Olivia Gee Posted: Tuesday June 18 2019, 5:04pm

Artist impression of the new Granville Place development
Image: Supplied

Shiny new developments seem to be multiplying at an alarming rate in Sydney, and now there’s another fresh precinct to (hopefully) get excited about. Granville Place is set to be a residential block which incorporates cafés, restaurants, specialty stores, a supermarket, leafy parks, and more, into a $400 million complex.

You'll stumble right onto it when you step off the platform at Granville train station, and it’s just a short train ride from Parramatta, so it’ll be a cruisy day trip for inner city dwellers via the direct rail services. We’re not sure what to expect from the shops and eateries that’ll take over the empty lots, but Woolies has already bagsied a spot on the ground floor.

Ground has already been broken on the construction site that spans across almost two-and-a-half acres of land just off the Great Western Highway. They are promising that we'll see the towers which will climb up to 20 storeys high – altering the Western Sydney skyline by the end of 2020, with the full development completed by 2021.

