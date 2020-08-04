Where to buy locally-made hand sanitiser in Sydney right now

This entire year has been somewhat of a plot twist, but here's a sub-twist that threw us for a loop recently – suddenly we're lusting after flannel face masks like we once did shoes, and coveting boutique, distillery-made hand sanitiser in the way we once did Korean skincare products. If we've got to use hand san, we might as well support local businesses while you're doing it – so we've rounded up some of our favourites. Looking for masks? We've got you(r face) covered.

Archie Rose, a Sydney-based gin-maker, was one of the first distilleries in the country to pivot towards creating high-alcohol grade sanitiser, infusing their 65 per cent mixture with its gin botanicals. Archie Rose's first release sold out in a matter of hours, but you can get yours online here. A 500ml bottle costs $20.

Further north, Manly Spirits Co also makes a gin-based sanitiser feature native botanical goodness. Smaller quantities are currently sold out, but you can grab some hand san in bulk here (it'll set you back $65 for five litres).

The Surry Hills creatives at Brix Distillers have also repurposed their distilling facilities to create a 70 per cent ethanol rum-based hand sanitiser. They're selling twin packs of 300ml bottles for a discounted $20 – nab yours here.

Orange's Parrot Distilling Co isn't exactly Sydney-based, but its gin-based sanitiser has gained a huge following in its hometown for its refreshing scent and aesthetically pleasing bottles – it's the kind you want to keep on display and show off. Find yours here.

For an eco-friendly option, Koala Eco is owned by a Sydney-based husband and wife duo who are committed to minimising their impact on the environment – all their plant-based formulations are derived from Australian essential oils. Get your tea tree leaf based hand san here.

For those on the move, boutique Australian brand Sanny is making chic, pocket-sized tubes of sanitiser in three colours ('matte black', 'rosé' and 'blue steel') that'll go with any outfit – plus, the formulation is 80 per cent alcohol, and it dries in a flash. Get one 20ml spray bottle for $19.95, or all three to swap out for $59.95 online.

Oh, and remember to stick to physical distancing guidelines when you're going out and enjoying the city.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

