Timeout

A wooden frame in the shape of a Christmas Tree stacked with beers sits on a table top in a room filled with beer barrels
Photograph: Supplied/Craft Cartel

Who needs tinsel when you have 48 tinnies on this craft beer-covered Christmas tree?

'Tis the season to crack a cold one

Australia’s leading craft beer and liquor merchant, Craft Cartel, is no ordinary bottle shop and online store. Not only does the retailer stock over 700 curated craft beers, but they're also the legends behind a heap of brew-related popular novelty products such as the 100 Can Case and the world’s first Craft Beer Vending Machine. With Christmas coming in hot, their newest creation couldn’t come at a better time. And it’s one that will (literally) have us decking the tree with cool craft tinnies this year. 

Craft Cartel has teamed up with Australian designer, Ian Tran of Domus Vim, to craft the Christmas Tinnie Tree, a sustainable timber tree that resembles a traditional pine (just without the irksome pine tree needles). It’s the perfect gift for craft beer lovers and is definitely easier to put up than a traditional Christmas tree. The Craft Cartel Christmas Tinnie Tree comes flat-packed and ready to assemble, accompanied by 48 handpicked Australian craft beers, including Stockade The Mountie Maple Imperial Stout, Akasha Korben Double IPA, Bright Mystery Beer Batch-04, and more.

All you have to do is chill a few before your mates come around and then when they ask where the beers are, tell them to simply crack one from the tree. A jolly touch to any beer-drinking household, but since it's the giving season, that's not all you've find under this tree. Craft Cartel also include a beer glass guide and 5 x $20 vouchers so that you can top up the tree with your top favourite tinnies (‘cause let’s be real, 48 tinnies might not last that long).

The Craft Cartel Christmas Tinnie Tree is on sale now for $399, which includes free delivery. Order yours now on the Craft Cartel website.

Thirsty for even more craft beer goodies? These are the best craft beer subscriptions you order right now in Australia.

