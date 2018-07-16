Would we lie to you? Rob Brydon is touring Australia at last

Time to practise that Michael Caine impression because charming Welshman Rob Brydon is finally bringing his live stand-up show to Australia.

The debonair host of UK game show Would I Lie To You?, also well known for Human Remains and Gavin & Stacey, will tour his live show I Am Standing Up in March 2019.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for years and years and years and finally I’ve got it together,” Brydon tells Time Out.

The comedian spent several weeks in Australia 13 years ago starring in the sitcom Supernova, and has been “itching to come back”. In the interim he has appeared in the three series of The Trip (also released as films) opposite Steve Coogan, which showcased his uncanny ear for celebrity impressions, and he promises some of his signature pieces will be in the live show.

“The Small Man in a Box will be making an appearance,” Brydon says. “A little bit of Michael Caine, a little bit of Mick Jagger.

“I’m 53, I’m a father of five, so I talk about getting older [and] the pressures of being a parent. I tell stories about my work, I talk about The Trip, I talk about things that have happened between me and Steve.”

Brydon will play the Sydney Opera House on Saturday March 30. Tickets go on sale this Friday July 20.

