Yes, you can have a picnic in Greater Sydney (but not in the hotspot LGAs)

Since June 28, Sydneysiders have had to abide by a rapidly shifting set of lockdown restrictions that have become incredibly dense and in places, kind of baffling. As compliance with stay-at-home orders – or lack of it – has emerged as one of the most pressing issues behind NSW’s spiralling case numbers, the state’s health authorities have now moved to clarify some of the more confusing corners of the rules currently in effect.

Firstly, the meaning of “outdoor recreation” has been firmly defined for the first time, and it’s good news for anyone hankering for a picnic. “Recreation includes outdoor leisure activities such as sitting for relaxation, or to eat, drink or read outdoors,” the NSW Health team announced via Instagram on Friday, August 20. This rule only applies to areas outside of the 12 hotspot LGAs, where extended time outdoors is only permitted for outdoor exercise and only for a maximum of one hour per day. However, everyone else in the state is welcome to chill out in a park with a sanga and a good read if they so choose, provided they only do so with the other members of their household and they wear a mask whenever they are not eating or drinking.

Another head-scratcher has been the rule limiting movement in the city to 5km from home. The rules had previously stated that people outside of the hotspot LGAs must remain within 5km of their home except for “essential reasons”, in which case they would be permitted to travel up to 5km beyond the border of their LGA. This apparent loophole, allowing people to travel relatively vast distances beyond their home, has now been closed with the rules now revised to be more specific.

If leaving home for obtaining food or essential goods and services:

The goods and services must be obtained within the local government area where you live, or within 5km of where you live, but not in an area of concern; unless the goods or services, or their equivalent, are not reasonably available within the local government area where you live, or within 5km of where you live. Stay within your local government area. You can cross into another local government area if it is within 5km of your home and it is not a local government area of concern.

If leaving home for exercise:

Exercise and take outdoor recreation within your local government area or, if you need to cross into another local government area, stay within 5km of your home.

So, the rule of thumb is: do not travel more than 5km of your home unless you live remotely or require essential goods that cannot be obtained within 5km of your home.

