You can brew your very own Coopers beer at home

In all likelihood, nothing will ever top a freshly poured schooner of legendary, naturally conditioned Coopers pale ale, but seeing as though that isn’t exactly an option right now, making your own is probably your best bet. And besides, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new skill.

Believe it or not, Coopers – yes, Coopers – began producing DIY beer kits in the 1970s. Today, the largest Australian-owned brewery is the world’s best-selling brand of DIY beer extracts, and exports to more than 25 countries. There are two options to choose from here: an 8.5-litre craft kit ($69) or a 23-litre brew kit ($119), both of which have all the equipment you need, as well as ingredients for your first batch, which are all made onsite in South Australia.

You can produce a variety of styles, from a crisp lager to a hoppy IPA or chocolatey stout, and the process takes about two weeks in total. If you need any help at any point, Coopers has a team of experienced hands ready to answer your questions by phone, email or via their Facebook page. When you crunch the numbers, a 375ml stubby comes out to just 45 cents, so even if it doesn’t turn out to be the beer of a lifetime, at least it won’t be an especially expensive undertaking. Then again, maybe you’ll strike gold, and you can finally embark on that career change you’ve been dreaming of.

Coopers DIY beer kits are available at diybeer.com, as well Dan Murphy’s and Big W stores.

Prefer to have beer made for you? Sign up to one of Australia's best craft beer subscriptions

Create your own user feedback survey