The Domain
Photograph: The Domain

You can dance if you want to at Summer in the Domain

It's the very first time dancing will be allowed in Sydney in more than a year

By
Cassidy Knowlton
If you want to put on your boogie shoes, Summer in the Domain is the place to be this weekend. Although Sydney's Footloose-like ban on dancing officially lifts on Sunday at midnight, the concert series has secured a special exemption to allow concertgoers to cut a rug (within their own pod, of course). 

Each 'pod' has its own socially distanced picnic table, which can seat two, four or six. You can dance with your podmates (or by yourself - if your friends can't dance then they're no friends of ours) to Client Liaison on Saturday, March 27 from 2-7pm, or to Vera Blue, performing with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, on Sunday, March 28 from 3-7pm. 

This is a huge turning point in Sydney's nightlife, with dancing off the cards since clubs shut down due to public health concerns in March. 

Want to kick up your heels elsewhere in Sydney? Get yourself to one of these live music venues from Monday, March 28. 

