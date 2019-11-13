You can experience New Year's Eve from the Sydney Opera House for just $10 (if you're lucky)

The conundrum of how to ring in the New Year is a head-scratcher people all over the world struggle with. To go out or stay in? Glitzy party or dressed-down knees-up? Decisions, decisions. Throw in Sydney’s global reputation for epic midnight whizzbangs over the Harbour, not to mention the intense competition for the best spots to watch them, and the very thought of NYE may leave you feeling FML.

This year, however, Sydney Opera House is here to ease the city's New Year’s woes. Well, for ten people at least.

With a little help from the crew at Air BnB, the Opera House is laying on a luxurious evening, including front row seats for that world-famous fireworks display, plus a five-star meal from acclaimed Hatted chef Karen Martini, for just $10. The catch? Only ten lucky souls will have the pleasure of this bucket list experience, to be selected via prize draw.

The evening will also include a behind the scenes tour of the Opera House, with a surprise concert by an as-yet-unnamed music act, although we’re assured it’s someone worthy of such an exclusive gathering.

If you’re wondering why the Opera House still expects its prize winners to fork out $10, it’s worth noting how much of a colossal saving that discount price offers: if you’re looking to buy your way into the Opera House on NYE, tickets to its annual party will set you back a whopping $795 per person.

To be in with a chance of being one of the ten people selected for this once in a lifetime (unless you’re loaded) evening, simply submit your name on the competition website. Each entry will put you in the running to win a double pass, so you can share your night with a special someone. One two-ticket victor will be announced each week, on November 13, 20 and 27 and December 4 and 11.

