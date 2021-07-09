You can get buttery, flaky baklava croissants delivered from Kingsford’s newest bakery right now

In a city that’s awash with Frankensteined baked goods and more ‘fusion’ restaurants than you can poke a stick at, it’s natural to be wary of another patchwork of pastries on the scene. Fortunately, the baklava croissant at Kingsford’s Alevri Bakery isn’t quite the monster you might suspect at first glance. Layers of pistachios, almonds, walnuts and honey-lemon syrup are encased in a rich croissant shell and the logic checks out; croissant plus baklava just works.

Since opening their first Alevri bakery in Dulwich Hill back in 2019 Aki and Kathy Daikos, the creators of the wildly popular Instagram staple - the Tella Ball, have opened their doors in Roselands and most recently, Kingsford in Sydney’s East. Given that alevri translates to ‘flour’ in Greek, it makes sense that pastry is queen. Displays of tsoureki (a traditional Greek Easter bread), sticky, sweet, fried loukoumades and milk puddings in filo pastry are almost too good to pass up but the deliciousness doesn’t stop there.

Aromatic Greek-Australian nouveau classic the moussaka pie is a next-level snack and a signature dish at Alevri. Eggplant, potato, beef mince spiked with cinnamon and all-spice encased in housemade pastry and topped with bechamel? That can’t be a bad thing.

Under current lockdown restrictions you can grab your order to go or have it delivered via Alevri’s very own home delivery service, MenuWog. Check out their website for more details on how to order.