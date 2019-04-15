You can help build the world’s largest Lego Star Wars structure in Sydney

The colourful geometry of Lego has dazzled generations of crafty kids, but 20 years ago, the company brought the characters and spacecraft of Star Wars into their right-angled world – and fans went wild. To celebrate two decades of blocks that help balance the force, Lego builders and designers are coming to Sydney to construct a new Star Wars Lego structure that’s set to be the biggest of its kind in the world.

Lego Star Wars creative director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen is flying in to Westfield Chatswood from Denmark for the occasion, where he’ll work with the crowd and popular professional Lego builder Ryan McNaught to construct the massive block statue. We don’t know who or what the monument will replicate, but with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being released later this year, perhaps we’ll see a fresh face on the block façade.

If you’re keen to be part of the build, construction will start on Saturday, May 4 (of course!) from 10am, with the final block to be laid at 2pm. Across the weekend, young Padawan learners and wise Jedi masters visiting the display are all encouraged to dress up in their finest Jedi Council robes (there are prizes on the line) and there’ll also be rounds of Star Wars trivia to test if you really are one with the force.

Keen to get inside the mind of the Lego Star Wars creative director? Frederiksen will be hanging at the mall having chats with fans and running creative Lego workshops throughout Saturday and Sunday.

