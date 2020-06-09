You can help shape Parramatta’s future public artworks

The City of Parramatta is calling on its residents for help to shape the future of art and interpretive works in the public domain. People are invited to submit their ideas, questions, images and suggestions to help the council to make decisions about public artworks that will have meaning to the community.

If you’ve ever scratched your head at a public art installation and thought you could have come up with something better, now is your time to shine. The City of Parramatta is looking for views and opinions about potential artworks and themes that will enrich the environment with a “sense of place, distinctiveness and cultural identity” and bring visibility to local history, stories, values, aspirations and contemporary culture.

As the geographical centre of Sydney and one of Australia’s fastest growing areas, there should be plenty of inspiration to draw on when it comes to creating artworks that reflect its multicultural community. Current public artworks in the Parramatta CBD include ‘Flock’ by Phil Lethlean, located on Church Street, this metallic artwork is inspired by the eel traps used by the Burramattagul Darug people of the area (pictured).

If you’d like to offer your suggestions and ideas – and go in the draw to win one of four $50 vouchers – head to OurSay.org, login or create an account, and make a submission.

