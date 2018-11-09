You can now book a night in this remote luxury dome in the bush

New South Wales has a new luxury glamping experience set on a 9,000-acre working farm with panoramic views of the Aussie outback.

Third-generation beef farmers Jamie and Belinda Munsie have created a boutique bubble-tent structure on their property in the region of Warialda, seven-and-a-half hour’s drive from Sydney. The self-contained accommodation is the first of its kind in the state and it comes kitted out with a king-size four-poster bed, outdoor bath on the elevated, private deck, and a country retreat-style indoor kitchen.

The idea for Faraway Domes was sparked by a trip to the USA, where the Munsies experienced ranches that were set up for tourism as well as farming. And with this winter’s drought conditions, diversifying their income has become a necessity.

Photograph: Supplied

The dome is east facing and comes with a four-metre-high deck for sunbathing or entertaining. The owners have also gone to enormous efforts to reduce the impact of the accommodation on the environment, by installing an eco-friendly wastewater system and off-the-grid power supply.

Rates start from $372 per night, and as Faraway Domes are remotely located, you can also arrange to have food packages, like a ploughman’s lunch or a breakfast basket or pancakes, from an additional $12pp.

It’s a getaway designed for truly escaping urbanisation: think stargazing, catching up on uninterrupted sleep and sunrise yoga on the deck. If you’re inclined to explore further, they say there are nature reserves, cotton farms, waterfalls and sculpture parks all within an hour’s drive.

They’re planning on erecting many more dome structures on the property, so if you want to get in first for the most private glamping escape we can think of in NSW, bookings are already open for every day of the week. Visit www.farawaydomes.com.

