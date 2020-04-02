You can now build jigsaw puzzles out of Sydney's best beaches

If your feet are itching to be back on the gorgeous sandy shores of the Bondi to Coogee walk, we've got a temporary salve for your situation. For now, you can feast your eyes on the clear blue waters of your favourite Sydney beaches with puzzles from Salty Sea Dog.

Local photographer Nick Holton has been training his eye on the eastern beaches for some time now, and in an effort to stave off your isolation ennui, he's now bringing you his postcard-perfect prints in jigsaw form. You can start in the scenic waters by Coogee, wander over to Bronte, stop for a dip at the Bondi Icebergs pool and finish off at the iconic Bondi homestretch.

Choose from aerial shots, ocean pools, and vistas of the city lit up at night from the sea. Each puzzle starts at $64.50, and you can choose between kook (260 pieces), intermediate (500 pieces), pro (1000 pieces), or if you're really feeling like a challenge, take on the extraordinaire (2000 pieces).

Just remember, always start with the corners.

