Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Percy Pigs and other Marks and Spencer sweets
Photograph: Supplied/ Marie Edwards (Marie Francesca Photography)

You can now buy Percy Pigs and other Marks and Spencer foods in Australia

The much-loved British food brand is now offering delivery across Australia

Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Simply say the words “Percy Pigs” to any Brit and behold as they immediately begin to drool. These wildly popular British lollies come from the ever-so-fancy Marks and Spencer, one of the UK’s longest-running department stores, and now, for the first time, they're available for purchase (along with a bunch of other yummy M&S goodies) in Australia. 

Thanks to a partnership with online grocery retailer British Corner Shop, many of M&S’s food range can now be delivered to your door anywhere in Australia. More than 800 products will be available for purchase, not just in Australia but in 150 countries worldwide.

Mark Callaghan, British Corner Shop managing director, says: “British Corner Shop connects quality British brands to customers worldwide, which is why partnering with M&S, one of the most iconic British brands, is a perfect fit for both parties. Our customers are not just British expats but other nationals who appreciate the quality assurance they get from buying British-made products. So, not only will our expat customers be overjoyed they can now reunite with their most missed M&S foods, but our non-expat customers will no doubt rejoice as well.”

There are an estimated 1.2 million expat British immigrants living in Australia, and 10.7 million Australian citizens have British heritage. Since last March, when international borders closed, it’s been impossible for many to visit relatives back home, so a little taste of Blighty might just be the thing to help banish lockdown homesickness.

You can place your order via the British Corner Shop website.

Get even more goodies delivered with these top online order services.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.