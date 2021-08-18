You can now buy Percy Pigs and other Marks and Spencer foods in Australia

Simply say the words “Percy Pigs” to any Brit and behold as they immediately begin to drool. These wildly popular British lollies come from the ever-so-fancy Marks and Spencer, one of the UK’s longest-running department stores, and now, for the first time, they're available for purchase (along with a bunch of other yummy M&S goodies) in Australia.

Thanks to a partnership with online grocery retailer British Corner Shop, many of M&S’s food range can now be delivered to your door anywhere in Australia. More than 800 products will be available for purchase, not just in Australia but in 150 countries worldwide.

Mark Callaghan, British Corner Shop managing director, says: “British Corner Shop connects quality British brands to customers worldwide, which is why partnering with M&S, one of the most iconic British brands, is a perfect fit for both parties. Our customers are not just British expats but other nationals who appreciate the quality assurance they get from buying British-made products. So, not only will our expat customers be overjoyed they can now reunite with their most missed M&S foods, but our non-expat customers will no doubt rejoice as well.”

There are an estimated 1.2 million expat British immigrants living in Australia, and 10.7 million Australian citizens have British heritage. Since last March, when international borders closed, it’s been impossible for many to visit relatives back home, so a little taste of Blighty might just be the thing to help banish lockdown homesickness.

You can place your order via the British Corner Shop website.

Get even more goodies delivered with these top online order services.