You can now download thousands of free e-books from City of Sydney libraries

If you've been tearing through books with lockdown fervour, then we have just the thing for you. The City of Sydney are virtually holding our hands through iso by offering us a whole stack of new reading material, all available online, for free. You can access thousands of e-books from their digital library – all you need is a library card.

If you needed a little encouragement to get stuck into that book you've been pretending to have read for a while now, take this as your sign. They're stocked with F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, Jack Kerouac's On the Road and Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, among so many more. Contemporary reads like Benjamin Law's Gaysia, Khaled Hosseini's And the Mountains Echoed, Haruki Murakami's Norwegian Wood and Australian author Graeme Simsion's The Rosie Project have also made the cut. We're not going to furnish you with a comprehensive list, but take our word for it: you're spoiled for choice. To access their collections, all you need to do is sign up for a free library card (if you don't already have one) at the City of Sydney Library website.

If you'd like to read on your computer, you'll need to register for an Abode Reader ID first. Then, download the compatible Adobe Digital Editions software onto your device, and enter your Adobe Reader ID. If you'd rather read on your phone or tablet, download the BorrowBox and Indyreads apps available for iOS and Android devices.

If only the Premier's Reading Challenge were still a thing, we'd be so ahead of the curve. Sigh.

Now that you have a library card – did you know you can access film streaming service Kanopy for free?