You can now experience 60 awesome activities for free thanks to this Dine and Discover collab

From days at the zoo to nights on the harbour, you can visit some of Sydney’s top attractions without spending a cent

You could be saying hello to Taronga Zoo’s new pygmy hippo baby, sipping some bubbles on a harbour cruise, or enjoying any of dozens of oh-so Sydney experiences for free, thanks to a partnership between the NSW government and booking platform Klook.

To help coax Sydneysiders back to the city’s many fun attractions now that lockdown restrictions have been all but totally lifted, Klook is offering tickets to 60 of its most popular excursions for $25 – or put another way, for one Discover Voucher.

The range of experiences on offer cover a broad spectrum of interests, from family-friendly days out, to adventures like stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and even a virtual military jet experience.

Dine and Discover Vouchers have been extended and expanded since their launch last year, with NSW residents eligible to claim six $25 vouchers – three Dine and three Discover – which are valid until June 2022. You can apply for your vouchers here, and you can find out the range of 60 free experiences on offer from Klook here.

