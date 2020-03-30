You can now take a virtual tour of Wendy Whiteley's secret garden

Wishing you could take a stroll around your favourite corners of the city? Us too. One of our top spots has to be Wendy Whiteley's secret garden, just off the coast of Lavender Bay. It's an enchanting, winding little paradise of native trees, snaking vines and lush, shady lawns, perfect for setting up a picnic and gazing out over Sydney's iconic habour.

Now, thanks to Sydney Living Museums, you can visit the garden virtually, courtesy of a video filmed last year. Take in the dappled, sunlit trees, dramatic foliage and bridge views on a virtual stroll along its charming paths. With a lilting piano ditty playing in the background, it's the perfect, relaxing escape to set off on over your lunch break. Check it out below.

