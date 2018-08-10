  • News
You can roller skate on the rooftop of Broadway Shopping Centre this September

By Emma Joyce Posted: Friday August 10 2018, 11:38am

Photograph: Supplied

Sydney Fringe Festival is taking over the rooftop of Broadway Sydney for a month to create a pop-up roller skating rink and retail space in what they’re calling Broadway Pop-up Fringe.

The shopping centre is one of the major sponsors of the Fringe and they’ve given their highest possible platform to the festival as a hub for after-work skating and shopping with impressive city views.

The roller rink will be open all day Saturday and Sunday, along with nighttime sessions from Wednesday to Friday, from September 5-30. It’ll cost $15 per person, per hour, to get your skates on (and only $5 during weekend days) and they’ll have tickets available to purchase at the door.

