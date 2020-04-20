Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can watch a livestreamed ANZAC Day service from Sydney’s Hyde Park Memorial
By Alannah Maher Posted: Monday April 20 2020, 1:56pm

The ANZAC Memorial building and pool of reflection in the green parklands of Hyde Park.
Photograph: Flickr/Jorge Lascar

Without the option to gather at dawn services and marches, ANZAC Day in 2020 is going to look quite different to what we’re used to. But there are still ways we can choose to honour those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

The ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park will be broadcasting a live ANZAC Day service at 10am on Saturday, April 25. The service will be livestreamed from the Memorial’s Facebook page and also broadcast on ABC TV. 

The ABC will also be broadcasting a dawn service from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra from 5.30am. RSL Australia is encouraging Australians to pledge to “light up the dawn” this ANZAC Day, by standing united on your driveaway or balcony at 6am for a moment of remembrance.

As this national date also serves as a reminder to invoke the quality of mateship, RSL NSW is encouraging us to reach out to someone who might be alone this ANZAC Day and see how they’re doing.

Want to pay it forward? Neighbourhood street pantries in Darlinghurst and Newtown are helping to feed people in need.

