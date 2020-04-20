Without the option to gather at dawn services and marches, ANZAC Day in 2020 is going to look quite different to what we’re used to. But there are still ways we can choose to honour those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

The ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park will be broadcasting a live ANZAC Day service at 10am on Saturday, April 25. The service will be livestreamed from the Memorial’s Facebook page and also broadcast on ABC TV.

The ABC will also be broadcasting a dawn service from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra from 5.30am. RSL Australia is encouraging Australians to pledge to “light up the dawn” this ANZAC Day, by standing united on your driveaway or balcony at 6am for a moment of remembrance.

As this national date also serves as a reminder to invoke the quality of mateship, RSL NSW is encouraging us to reach out to someone who might be alone this ANZAC Day and see how they’re doing.