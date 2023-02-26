Time Out says

Do you love all things Kelly Rowland? Duh. Of course you do. That’s why you should probably book in tickets right now to see her headline performance at the Domain Dance Party on February 26, 2023.

The former Destiny’s Child superstar will be strutting her stuff in the open-air arena of the Domain, with her excellency set to be joined by an epic line-up of local and international DJs, including DJ Suri, Isis Muretech, Tackthai and DJ Du Jour. This massive dance party is a pivotal part of WorldPride 2023, and is set to be the biggest LGBTQIA+ circuit event ever seen Down Under.

With 10,000 people projected to attend this seven-hour dance fest, you can expect to see wild dance numbers, party boys, circuit house machines and a fair few sparkly surprises lighting up an all-round queer spectacular.

Tickets cost from $129, and you can try to snag one in their fourth release wave by clicking right here.