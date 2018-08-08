Time Out says

This nightclub on the lockout-skimming Paddington end of Oxford street is all raw concrete and neon. Taking cues from Berlin nightlife and industrial (but oh so chic) warehouse raves, Goodbar is a mainstay with dance music enthusiasts and minimal aesthetes. There's two levels to explore, sophisticated lounge bar with laid back dancefloor at the top, and serious party bunker at the bottom. The focus here is on International house and techno DJs with rotating rosters of local talent residencies to boot.