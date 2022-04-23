MARY’s World Tour (of Sydney)

One of Melbourne’s most infamous queer parties is finally making its Sydney debut so bust out the sequins, throw on a lash and break a few shapes because MARY is here.
Bringing their disco beats to the Impy as part of Honcho Disko’s month-long takeover of the venue, DJs Sugar Plump Fairy and Mr Weir, plus special guest Matt Vaughan – aka Loose Ends – will be at the decks spinning this self-described ‘gay ass disco’s’ mix of glitter ball floor fillers and house delights.
Hostess with the mostest Firefox will be on duty to keep the party vibes at a high, and as per MARY's legendary Melbourne outings, you can expect some extra sparkle and spectacle courtesy of surprise performances during the night.
Tickets are $30 and proof of vaccination is a mandatory condition of entry. All queers and their lovely mates are welcome: BYO dignity (but don’t expect to leave with it).