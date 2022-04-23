MARY’s World Tour (of Sydney)

Time Out says

Melbourne's original 'gay ass disco' is coming to Sydney for the first time

One of Melbourne’s most infamous queer parties is finally making its Sydney debut so bust out the sequins, throw on a lash and break a few shapes because MARY is here.

Bringing their disco beats to the Impy as part of Honcho Disko’s month-long takeover of the venue, DJs Sugar Plump Fairy and Mr Weir, plus special guest Matt Vaughan – aka Loose Ends – will be at the decks spinning this self-described ‘gay ass disco’s’ mix of glitter ball floor fillers and house delights.

Hostess with the mostest Firefox will be on duty to keep the party vibes at a high, and as per MARY's legendary Melbourne outings, you can expect some extra sparkle and spectacle courtesy of surprise performances during the night.

Tickets are $30 and proof of vaccination is a mandatory condition of entry. All queers and their lovely mates are welcome: BYO dignity (but don’t expect to leave with it).