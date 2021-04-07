Every pop song under the sun and a wedding-reception-gone-wild vibe that can't be beat

This no-frills dive bar is one of the most beloved clubs on the main gay drag of Oxford Street. People tend to head here for daggy, tipple-heavy nights that – more often than not – end up stretching into the wee hours.

It's not the cool factor that draws the crowds, who often line-up down the street to get in, but rather the opposite: the messy fun vibes, daggy disco ambience and DJ sets of back-to-back '90s and '00s bangers, set against a faded tropical palm tree mural and a dancefloor heaving with sweaty revellers singing along to Whitney, Britney and Christina.

After closing its doors for a year and some change after the world locked down in March 2021, this disco basement is once again waiting with open arms. If the rumours are to be believed, the owners have installed EFTPOS facilities during the closure, a major coup for punters at this formerly notorious cash-only club.

A word to the wise: open-toe shoes will get you turned away.