WAO at Ivy

Friday nights just got a whole lot bigger thanks to the latest superclub experience from Merivale

Merivale’s CBD HQ at the Ivy precinct is playing host to one of the biggest new club nights to land in Sydney in years. WAO is a huge new clubbing experience, blowing up every Friday night. Expect some of Sydney’s best DJs, pyros, live performers and a vibe that is as good as it gets.

If you’re wanting to splash out on a VIP experience, WAO’s premium package includes a private entrance to the club, a ‘Vegas style’ bottle service where your drinks will be topped up by dedicated waitstaff, and a VIP area where you and the squad can chill out away from the crowd.