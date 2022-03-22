Time Out says

The Sydney CBD Adora site is less a chocolate shop and more a café with a whole lot of chocolate in it, serving coffee and exquisite-looking pastries to the frazzled-looking and well dressed lawyerly types that inhabit Bligh Street. It’s tucked away in the Wentworth Connection arcade between Bligh and Phillip streets near Chifley Plaza, and when we popped by there was a hefty queue for some pre-Valentine’s Day panic-buying. Which is perfectly reasonable since Adora’s stuff is not only delicious, but beautifully presented: they were doing a roaring trade in their boxed-up gift packs and cute-if-impractical-looking chocolate lollipop sticks.

Their coffee was perfectly good, by the way (especially with their delicious peanut butter and sea-salt cookie), but the reason you’ll want to go there is for their handmade chocolates: specifically, the loose piles of them just waiting to be bagged up and devoured (or, if you’re that way inclined, given to someone as a gift).

Adora has come a long way since its opening way back in 2012, with seven locations across Sydney, so you can get your fix no matter where in the sticks you are.