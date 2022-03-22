Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Adora

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
A bunch of chocolates on a white table
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

What's better than a cosy café? A cosy café that's all about chocolate.

The Sydney CBD Adora site is less a chocolate shop and more a café with a whole lot of chocolate in it, serving coffee and exquisite-looking pastries to the frazzled-looking and well dressed lawyerly types that inhabit Bligh Street. It’s tucked away in the Wentworth Connection arcade between Bligh and Phillip streets near Chifley Plaza, and when we popped by there was a hefty queue for some pre-Valentine’s Day panic-buying. Which is perfectly reasonable since Adora’s stuff is not only delicious, but beautifully presented: they were doing a roaring trade in their boxed-up gift packs and cute-if-impractical-looking chocolate lollipop sticks.

Their coffee was perfectly good, by the way (especially with their delicious peanut butter and sea-salt cookie), but the reason you’ll want to go there is for their handmade chocolates: specifically, the loose piles of them just waiting to be bagged up and devoured (or, if you’re that way inclined, given to someone as a gift). 

Adora has come a long way since its opening way back in 2012, with seven locations across Sydney, so you can get your fix no matter where in the sticks you are.

Details

Address:
Shop P9 Wentworth Connection
2A Bligh St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.adora.com.au
02 9232 6601
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 7:30am-5pm; Sat, 9am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.