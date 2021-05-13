The push and pull between tradition and newness is electric at Alpha's refurbished digs

Much-loved CBD Greek eatery Alpha looks a little different these days. At its helm is still head chef Peter Conistis, the man behind Greek hotspots of yore Omega and Civic Dining and often heralded as a pioneer in Sydney's Greek dining scene. But it has undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation that promises a new look, new feel and an almost entirely new menu.

Most of Alpha's old dishes have cleared out in order to make room for the new. But a few stalwarts remain: the moussaka with scallops, a slow-roasted lamb, and Conistis's famous spanakopita, with its tissue-paper-light pastry holding the weight of a salty mix of fetta and spinach. New dishes make full use of the recently installed woodfired oven and the larger kitchen – you'll find a suckling lamb on the spit, a pork kontosouvli with cracked potatoes and red wine, eggplant pies and a sea urchin taramosalata served in the shell.

And it's not just the menu that's changed. The old atrium has been transformed into a marble bar, where you can pick from the main menu, or try some meze from a shorter list. The once small kitchen has become an open stage, with any sharp edges and hard surfaces bevelled and curved inwards to create an inviting sense of warmth.