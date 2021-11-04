Time Out Says

Attention all java devotees: the caffeine is calling in the Inner West. If you’re partial to a café that takes its coffee seriously but not itself, Ashfield Apothecary is a sure bet. This chilled space is tucked away in a little heritage shop on the green, suburban side of Ashfield train station, and while its baristas aren't messing around, you'll still find a relaxed, all-are-welcome vibe.

Apothecary’s main selling point is its rotating roster of ethical coffee roasters, showcasing small-batch beans from local coffee makers such as Proud Mary, Market Lane, and Sample. Every two months, an international coffee roaster’s beans take the spotlight, or you can stick to their perennial tried and true house blend from Single O. Gotta catch ‘em all, right?

While specialty coffee is the main focus, there’s also a tight food offering featuring up-market riffs on cafe favourites that are designed to pair perfectly with your cuppa. Think fancy brekkie rolls with cured pastrami, fried egg, bush-tomato relish, kale, and sriracha mayo; house-made banana bread with cinnamon butter; and beautifully 'grammable açai bowls. If you're there for lunch, there are loaded sangas and nourishing salad bowls for you to chow down.

If you’re seeking to satisfy your sweet tooth, Apothecary’s Persian love cakes are made in-house and sold every Friday and Saturday. But you better get in quick. Word on the street is that these Middle Eastern sweets sell out pretty quickly. Although if you do miss out, the Japanese-style chocolate cheesecake is just as good.