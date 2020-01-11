Sydney
ATL Ayam Tulang Lunak Crispy (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Mascot
  • price 1 of 4
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Food at ATL Maranatha
Photograph: Dave Cheng
Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Indonesia's famed fried chicken, ayam goreng, gets lifted to new levels of crunch at ATL in Mascot

Why worry about extricating meat from bones when you can just eat an entire chicken leg itself, bones and all? Ayam goreng tulang lunak ($8.50) is fried chicken with soft bones you can eat. The secret lies in pressure-cooking the corn-fed chicken quarters overnight till they're ready for deep-frying the next day. The result? Earth-shattering batter, juicy flesh and brittle bones you can crunch on, from the ribs to the leg bone. The bones don't taste of much – as bland as the bones you find in a tin of salmon – but there's a sense of accomplishment involved in reducing a serve of chicken legs into nothing but a trail of stray crumbs.

The fried chicken can be ordered with a salted egg batter or generous daubs of chilli sauce in hot or mild, but we liked the original the best, which is topped with a crumbling coral of deep-fried batter shards. 

Try the petai beans – their bitterness is best masked with fried anchovy, but they're also available with chilli prawns ($20) or served plain and fried ($6.50). Cleanse the palate with sayur asem ($7), a mild, sour tamarind soup and wash down everything with sweetened coconut milk drinks that double as desserts. Avocado ice ($6) and durian ice ($7) both come with chunks of fruit at the bottom.

Written by
Helen Yee

Details

Address:
Shop 1/702-710 Botany Rd
Mascot
2020
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 11am-4pm & 6-9pm; Sun noon-4pm & 6-9pm
