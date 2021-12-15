Sydney
Ayam Goreng 99

  • Kingsford
  • 5 out of 5 stars
Generic ayam goreng 01
Chicken is the calling card at this Indonesian institution in Kingsford that's been doing its thing for over 20 years

Yes, there is nasi goreng on the menu. And yes, there is beef rendang as well. But let’s face it – you, and everybody else, are here for the chicken. You will have to make choices: thigh or breast; grilled over charcoal, deep-fried, or deep-fried and coated in a sweetish glaze, Javanese style. Whatever you decide, the result will be a tender, succulent and seasoned to the high heavens thanks to a hearty marinade of turmeric, garlic, ginger and galangal, among other ingredients. It epitomises the ‘hole-in-the-wall’ trope in the very best of ways, almost always pack to the rafters with expats and uni students, and a true champion in the value-for-money stakes.

Matty Hirsch
Written by
Matty Hirsch

Details

Address:
464 Anzac Pde
Kingsford
Sydney
2032
Contact:
www.ayamgoreng99.com
02 9697 0030
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, 12pm-4pm & 6pm-9pm
