The Alexandria Hotel is launching with an exciting outdoor backyard complete with pop-up kitchen and live music

Taking inspiration from a classic family yard, Backyard at the Alex is a family and dog friendly outdoor space, designed as a chill place for locals to catch-up over great food and drinks and enjoy fun live music. Merivale acquired the heritage listed Alexandria Hotel back in 2015, but rather than snuffing out its soul with an overly plush reno, the hospitality giant has channeled a more authentic spirit for the stalwart pub as a way of bringing a sense of community back to Alexandria while reconnecting locals with a place they hold dear.

Backyard at The Alex will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday–Sunday and will share similarities to Merivale's fan-favourite beer garden at the Vic on the Park, featuring long communal tables and grandstand seating, centred around a basketball court. Punters can watch live entertainment from local musicians and DJs to dive headlong into summer sessions. The Alex will play host to rotating food trucks serving dishes from some of Sydney’s favourite food operators. The first to take up residency will be Wholly Schnit, serving a range of super crisp chicken schnitzels and sides, and Firepop, a Japanese vendor specialising in Yakitori style bamboo skewers.

A container bar and a pop-up kitchen will dish up Merivale favourites from their other venues and a whole bunch of Aussie beers, summery cocktails, and wines.

While we don't have a specific opening date yet, there is a serious buzz around the new/old venue already and with Sydneysiders chomping at the bit to get to the pub, the announcement can't come soon enough.