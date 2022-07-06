Dive into some pastry delights at this schmick CBD bakehouse

Time Out says

Banksia Bakehouse has created a huge buzz for itself despite opening in the midst of a pandemic back in 2018. Quick to pivot to the takeaway and delivery model, the move has stuck. Now folks are welcome to walk in and enjoy the schmick and organic-feeling space – it's all brown leather banquettes, hanging plants and smooth white curves, not that we expect you to be focusing on the architecture. No, once your eyes hit the open kitchen you'll be mesmerized by the pastry chefs whipping cream into pillowy peaks, icing towering cakes and creating artwork-like apple mousse.

Then there's a display: every manner of pastry and cake imaginable, each with their own Banksia twist. Lamingtons with subtle vegemite seasoning, cronuts with purple ube, and nutty nougat croissants.

Named after and inspired by native Australian flora, the lunch menu takes some surprising globetrots, including pies of mushroom stroganoff, Mexican chicken, and Southern-style beef brisket. You'll even find a spicy truffled Chicago deep dish pizza if you're there on a lucky day.

