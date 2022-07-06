Sydney
Banksia Bakehouse

  • Restaurants
  • The Rocks
  1. Croissant
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Cakes on round plates
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Brownie
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. Lamington
    Photograph: Supplied
  5. Cronut
    Photograph: Supplied
  6. Croissant
    Photograph: Supplied
Dive into some pastry delights at this schmick CBD bakehouse

Banksia Bakehouse has created a huge buzz for itself despite opening in the midst of a pandemic back in 2018. Quick to pivot to the takeaway and delivery model, the move has stuck. Now folks are welcome to walk in and enjoy the schmick and organic-feeling space – it's all brown leather banquettes, hanging plants and smooth white curves, not that we expect you to be focusing on the architecture. No, once your eyes hit the open kitchen you'll be mesmerized by the pastry chefs whipping cream into pillowy peaks, icing towering cakes and creating artwork-like apple mousse.

Then there's a display: every manner of pastry and cake imaginable, each with their own Banksia twist. Lamingtons with subtle vegemite seasoning, cronuts with purple ube, and nutty nougat croissants.

Named after and inspired by native Australian flora, the lunch menu takes some surprising globetrots, including pies of mushroom stroganoff, Mexican chicken, and Southern-style beef brisket. You'll even find a spicy truffled Chicago deep dish pizza if you're there on a lucky day.

The pastry game is strong in Sydney. Check out Lode Pies for a pretty in pink treat.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
225 George Street
Grosvenor Place
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.banksia.sydney
0434 589 806
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 7:30am-3:30pm

What’s on

Chicago Style Deep-Dish Pie x Banksia Bakehouse

  • Cafés

A little (well, not so little) piece of the Windy City has landed at the Banksia Bakehouse. In tandem with bougie hotsauce moguls Truff, the pastry legends have created a Chicago-style deep dish pie, with just the right amount of heat and, of course, the added luxury of truffles. Available for the month of July, we reckon this is one of the cooler ways to warm up this winter, slow-cooked brisket, chorizo, mozzarella, cheddar, all laced with Truff original hot sauce. Oh, baby. A combination of hot chillis, black truffles and agave nectar, a little touch of sweetness goes a long way. This meaty gut-buster will set you back just $10 and is available all through the month of July. Want more ways to keep busy this winter? Check out our top picks of things to do across Sydney.

