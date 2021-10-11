An intimate 10-seat counter with a daily menu served straight from the chef

An intimate 10-seat counter omakase (chef's choice) eatery is set to open in late November in The Rocks’ Campbell’s Stores waterfront dining precinct. Bay Nine Omakase will be launched by the capable hands of chef Tomohiro Marshall Oguro (ex-Sushi-E), who will create a new menu every day for those lucky enough to nab a counter spot. A set menu will be served to diners in a separate 30-seat area, with some dishes from the omakase alongside a handful of others.

Diners can expect elegantly crafted bites like sake-steamed Murray cod, thinly sliced rare Wagyu, cooked sukiyaki-style (slowly cooked, tableside) with onions, raw egg yolk and sea urchin, grilled fillet of imperadore, lightly marinated in soy and citrus, and ankake chawan-mushi (savoury egg custard) with banana prawns.

Oguro is a firm believer in the interaction between chef and diner, and how it can enhance the dining experience, by tailoring individual dishes to each customer at the counter. Bay Nine Omakase is set to be a true game-changer, truly considered and mindful dining, signalling a new wave on the Sydney food scene.