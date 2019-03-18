Time Out says

Beautea is a simple place where genuine tea lovers come for the beauty of tea. You come here to maximize the mellow flavours of meticulously selected green, black and oolong bases. They use nothing but fresh milk for a smooth, long finish and people gradually fall in love with their lighter take of bubble tea. The front-runner is the peach oolong teaccino. The oolong has been carefully brewed for its delicate aroma, and a slightly bitter flavour, which pairs with the fruitiness of proper peach. Topping choices are very limited here as they only offer pearls, grass jelly and taro balls, but the appeal is in the details, like the fact that here their handmade sweet potato balls are soaked in coconut sugar syrup, adding a coconut twist to the chewy pearls.