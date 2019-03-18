Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Beautea

  • Restaurants
  • Chatswood
Bubble tea at Beautea
Photograph: Huan Yu
Advertising

Time Out says

Beautea is a simple place where genuine tea lovers come for the beauty of tea. You come here to maximize the mellow flavours of meticulously selected green, black and oolong bases. They use nothing but fresh milk for a smooth, long finish and people gradually fall in love with their lighter take of bubble tea. The front-runner is the peach oolong teaccino. The oolong has been carefully brewed for its delicate aroma, and a slightly bitter flavour, which pairs with the fruitiness of proper peach. Topping choices are very limited here as they only offer pearls, grass jelly and taro balls, but the appeal is in the details, like the fact that here their handmade sweet potato balls are soaked in coconut sugar syrup, adding a coconut twist to the chewy pearls.

Details

Address:
427/441 Victoria Ave
Chatswood
Sydney
2067
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9744 6421
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11:30am-10pm, Sat-Sun 11am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.