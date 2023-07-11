Time Out says

Bel and Brio is Barangaroo's one-stop-shop for all things food and wine. Not content with being just a café, this emporium also has a laneway bar and dining offshoot, a wine shop (with a 2000-strong wine list, curated by Jon Osbeiston) an eatery (with readymade meals for busy officeworkers), a marketplace (with pasture raised eggs, freshly baked bread and cold pressed juices) and they are also tapping out coffees from Will and Co.