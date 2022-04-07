If you're looking for a truly insane way to splash the kind of cash that most people spend renting a room in a share house each month, then Black Bar & Grill at the Star has you covered. For a limited time, the meat mansion will be serving up a steak worth $888.88.

This isn't just any old steak though, oh no. Dubbed the 'Five 8s Lucky Tomahawk Steak', the 1.8 kilogram full-blood wagyu tomahawk is the magnum opus of Blackmore Wagyu, an award-winning and internationally-renowned Australian producer of premium beef. Often lauded as the grand-daddy of wagyu in Australia, David Blackmore is responsible for importing more than 80 per cent of the wagyu genetics into the country between 1992 and 2004.

You may be asking yourself, 'Why would I spend nearly one thousand real life dollars on a piece of meat?' and that's a valid question. We suspect this one will have to be firmly filed in the YOLO category and ordered during your awkward monthly dinner with Dad. Send him to the Black Bar & Grill website here to make a booking.

Want to see what else the other half have been up to? This steakhouse is covering their cuts in 24 carat gold ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.