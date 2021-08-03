This lockdown brainwave from the Quick Brown Fox Eatery is a colourful fast-casual Mexican with small yet mighty menu

While there has been plenty of doom and gloom in recent times for the hospitality industry, there are some folks turning lemons into lemonade (or at least limes into Margaritas) and using this time to try something new. After a few Netflix binges, including watching the movie Chef in which LA-based gourmond, Carl Casper (played by Jon Favreau), loses his job at a fine dining restaurant and opens a laid back, high-quality food truck, Quick Brown Fox Eatery co-owner Ben Calabro and his partner Anna Mavromatis, in partnership with head chef Regan Bagshaw, have taken a leaf from Casper's book, bringing their pop-up pivot Buen Taco to hungry Sydneysiders.

From a makeshift shop out the front of their Pyrmont premesis, the team will be serving up a simple yet refined menu of four tacos; the Baja - crisp fried Australian flathead, pico de gallo, shaved cabbage and lime crema, on a soft tortilla; the Carnitas - 12 hour slow-cooked pork shoulder, black beans, shaved cabbage, green chilli and pineapple salsa served on a blue corn tortilla; the Birria - queso asadero, shredded beef slow cooked with three kinds of smoked chillies (chipotle, pasilla and arbol), onion and coriander on a fried tortilla with dipping broth; and the Tinga - shredded chicken, chipotle, iceberg lettuce and poblano crema in a hard-shell taco. The tacos come in serves of three and will set you back $21.50.

A short menu of sides are well worth trying if you like the sound of cheesy refried beans with Monteray Jack, queso quesadilla and asadero ($14), or opt for the iceberg salad with jalapeno dressing ($12) if you want to freshen things up. Wash it all down with a frozen Margarita ($13) and take your meal from good to great.

Buen Taco is slated to run for two months and orders can be placed for delivery and pick-up through Uber Eats or in person during opening hours.