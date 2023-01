Time Out says

Get ready, burger fiends, because Burger Project is bringing their Tasmanian beef patties and free-range chicken burgers to Western Sydney, and it's set to be their biggest venue yet so you don't have to give people vicious side-eye just to get a table – there are 90 seats available. There're 14 burgers on the menu, plus soft serve, shakes and iced teas. If you've been stinging for a new lunch option in Parramatta, the burgers have finally arrived.