Here’s a thing: Colombians really like to put cheese in their hot chocolate. True fact. A little metal jug with a traditional wooden stirring rod poking out of the top is served with a little saucer containing a mysterious white lump that turns out to be fresh white cheese, which we’re instructed to drop into our cup. The point of it isn’t exactly apparent – it just kind of bobs there like a big lump of Not Marshmallow. Though it doesn’t stop the table next along to have a nosey. “It’s cheese! In the hot chocolate!” we yell, gleefully.



There are arepas – a Colombian mate swears the flat bread here is the real deal – in two varieties here with a whole lot of sides, too. The bright yellow corn puck is chunky and heavy, filled with whole corn kernels. Break open the flour version and discover a river of melted cheese. On the plate, there’s spiced shredded pork, guacamole, sour cream and a spicy corn and tomato relish. It’s pretty much a builder’s lunch: if you’re not tilling the fields, bench-pressing 250kg or going for a hike after eating this, you might think twice.



The place pretty much consists of a couple of seats inside and out, a coffee machine and some friendly staffers alongside a few Colombian mainstays on the menu, but it’s got heart. And cheesy hot chocolates.