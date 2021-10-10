A traditional taste of the Yucatán region featuring the best of Mayan cuisine with local flair

The Milpa Collective is on a mission to show us Sydneysiders exactly what authentic Mexican cuisine actually looks (and tastes) like, with not a California burrito in sight. The team already have eight venues including Carbòn in Bondi and now joining the ranks is Casa Mérida, a 70-seat venue showcasing traditional Mayan cuisine using the best in local produce alongside Mexican spirits, rare mezcals and tequilas exclusive to the venue – including more than a couple that'll set you back a cool $400 a shot.

The venue draws inspiration from the city of Mérida in Yucatán, channeling Mayan ancestry through a juxtaposition of time-worn stone interiors with chandeliers and gold detailing, to create a fantastical melding of present and past.



You can expect market fish ceviche with a lima leche de tigre, maax'ik chile, citrus cured lobster, tortilla strips, red onion and chervil; a range of tacos including octopus, chicken, and jackfruit; Cochinita Pibil, suckling pig cooked with black beans and fermented onions;

Spatchcock recado negro (burnt dry chilli with tortilla ashes and onion salsa); and grilled

sirloin with ixil spring onion, sour orange and champagne jus.

The drinks list leans heavily on the tropical flavours found in the Yucatán region, and naturally aren't shy with the tequila and mezcal, while the wine list will champion Australian biodynamic and organic producers.