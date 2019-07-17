Time Out says

This café offers fine-dining-level fare in an unassuming location: tucked in a little back alley just behind the Pacific Highway. The menu here changes regularly, which keeps the locals coming back, but you can expect to find sweet and savoury dishes like French toast showered with banana custard, biscuits and cream, or beef cheek with celeriac purée, capsicum and dehydrated corn. For those who like things a bit more dialled down, there’s a ham and cheese jaffle with a cult following, as well as other sandwiches and salads. Coffee comes from Byron Bay’s Marvell Street Coffee Roasters, and they use Jersey milk, which makes for a rather luxurious dairy hit.