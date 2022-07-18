Time Out says

Want to get bougie on a budget? Boy have we got the deal for you. To celebrate International Caviar Day (we know, we know) the good folks at Botswana Butchery are slinging $5 bumps of Giaveri white sturgeon caviar all day long on Monday, July 18. Up the ante and add a shot of vodka for $10, or go all out and have your bump and a glass of Champagne for just $15. We don't know about you, but we reckon that's the cheapest bump you're likely to get in the CBD any time soon.

The Butchery's full caviar service will be available – meaning the croutons, the tiny spoons, the cart, the whole nine yards. And all of this on a Monday? Madness.

Want more awesome ways to live that high life? Check out this pop-up bar where wine is just 83 cents.