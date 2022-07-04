A pan-Asian hole-in-the-wall lobby bar and diner in the historic Grosvenor Place building

Time Out says

Chi Chi, a pan-Asian bar and dining venue is an exciting addition to the historic Grosvenor Place building on George Street. Open for breakfast and your early morning caffeine fix, Chi Chi transforms later in the day into a buzzing bar and restaurant for a relaxed lunch and dinner.

Chi Chi is the brainchild of George Nahas of Bellucci Cucina, Fortuna and the recently opened Gypsy Lobby Espresso Bar in Parramatta to name a few and aims to create an unpretentious yet refined offering that caters to the diverse clientele within the George Street building and those seeking a more relaxed bar and dining experience, Chi Chi was born.



The venue lives in the lobby of Grosvenor Place building and is an intimate 60-seater, tucked away with enough tables to give a hole-in-the-wall vibe that blurs the line between a restaurant and lobby-style bar.

On the menu by Bremmy Setiyoko (ex Rockpool Dining Group, Spice Temple, Sepia) you'll find poached prawn, apple, witloaf and yuzu salad and a selection of bigger dishes like beef short rib massaman with peanut and kipfler potato and the lux “Pure Black” MB5+ Angus sirloin on the bone with black pepper and curry leaf.



If deciding what to order is just all to hard, Chi Chi will do the hard yards for you with an $88pp banquet menu featuring a selection of the chef's favourites.

The cocktails are tasty and pretty and come with a touch of theatre, such as the Lucky Strikes with Habiki Harmony and orange peel which comes to the table smoked, or the Chi Chi spiced Margarita with Herradura Silver, fresh pineapple, and a house-made spicy coconut syrup.



Chi Chi is open on weekdays for breakfast, lunch from 11:30am through to 3pm Monday through Saturday and dinner from 5pm until late Tuesday through Saturday with a Chi Chi snack menu available in between for those seeking an afternoon tipple and a bite.