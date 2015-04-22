Time Out says

It feels like every beach suburb should have a kickass gelateria, but not every one does. Avalon, however, knows the score.

Let’s just get one thing straight, right off the bat: ‘Chill Bar’ is a bad name (we’ve missed you, the 90s) but the gelato, thankfully, is anything but. It’s made onsite, and our picks are the white chocolate and raspberry, which contains freeze-dried fruit that adds texture and sour respite from the sweet cream, and the strawberry sorbet, which is smooth and light and totally refreshing.

It’s not the best fit out – you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve just walked into a Cold Rock – so grab your cone and walk out into the sun to soak up Avalon’s really rather excellent shopping, or of course, head over to the beach to enjoy gelato in the best possible environment known to man.

