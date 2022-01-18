Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

China Fusion

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville
A steam basket of gyoza on a black table
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out Says

A swathe of new eateries have come to Marrickville Metro's enormous dining precinct

The days of the daggy old Marrickville Metro are well behind us, after a multi-million dollar refresh in 2021, and the new (and improved!) precinct is making strides in the Inner West food scene. One of the myriad multi-cultural eateries that have swung the doors open is China Fusion, a mainland franchise bringing together highlights from Shanghai, Hong Kong and beyond. 

You can gorge yourself on regional specialties like fried gluten with sesame and black fungus, king prawns in salted egg yolk dressing, and slow-cooked pork belly with braised quails eggs. You can even pick your own live barramundi and have it served up in a hot pot with pickled vegetables, which beats a cold food court sandwich any day.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Shop G003/20
Marrickville Metro
Smidmore Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.chinafusion.com.au
02 9519 8865
Opening hours:
Daily, 11am-8:30pm

What's On

One dollar dumplings at China Fusion

  • Chinese

The days of the daggy old Marrickville Metro are well behind us, after a multi-million dollar refresh in 2021, and the new (and improved!) precinct is making strides in the Inner West food scene. One of the myriad multi-cultural eateries that have swung the doors open is China Fusion, a mainland franchise bringing together highlights from Shanghai, Hong Kong and beyond.  In the ramp up to the Lunar New Year, the folks at China Fusion are dishing out one dollar dumplings all the way up until January 31, so you can get your dumpling fix on a shoe-string budget all month. You read that right. One. Dollar. A buck. A smackeroo. You can gorge on steamed pork and chive dumplings, vegetable dumplings, prawn dumplings, and prawn and spinach dumplings until your heart's content for just one dollar a piece. As with all good things, there are certain terms and conditions to contend with — you must order a minimum of one serve, each serve comes with 10 dumplings and each table can have one serve at a time — though we're sure you won't have any trouble polishing them off before round two. Want to know more about the Marrickville Metro food precinct? Check out our guide to the best of the best right here.

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.