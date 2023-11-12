Time Out says

This little Xinjiang-style restaurant is so popular, the lines have forever snaked out the door during every lunch and dinner time. Nowadays, they have a whole lot of on-the-street seating, so you're less likely to have to wait to get a seat inside (which only has about 30 seats).

Once you're seated, you're in for some seriously delicious treats, like hand-pulled noodles with lamb, and light-as-a-feather dumplings. Add a little Chinese vinegar and chilli oil, and you'll be licking your lips throughout the meal and long afterwards. Plus, the prices are seriously right.

There are a few Xinjiang noodle houses like this in a row and dotted around Chinatown – but we're calling it, this one is The Best.