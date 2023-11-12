Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chinese Noodle Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket
  • price 1 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph: Gavin Anderson
    Photograph: Gavin Anderson
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    Photograph: Alpha/Flickr
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

There are a few Xinjiang noodle houses like this in Sydney's Chinatown – but this one is The Best

This little Xinjiang-style restaurant is so popular, the lines have forever snaked out the door during every lunch and dinner time. Nowadays, they have a whole lot of on-the-street seating, so you're less likely to have to wait to get a seat inside (which only has about 30 seats).

Once you're seated, you're in for some seriously delicious treats, like hand-pulled noodles with lamb, and light-as-a-feather dumplings. Add a little Chinese vinegar and chilli oil, and you'll be licking your lips throughout the meal and long afterwards. Plus, the prices are seriously right.

There are a few Xinjiang noodle houses like this in a row and dotted around Chinatown – but we're calling it, this one is The Best.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
Shop 7, 8 Quay St
Haymarket
Sydney
2000
Contact:
02 9281 9051
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.