Christmas Day at Infinity
Time Out says
Head to Sydney's highest fine diner for a Christmas Day with a difference
On December 25, you can usually expect some lovely stuff at the bottom of a tree, but in Sydney, you can also find some holiday cheer at the top of a tower. The Golden Bucket’s plush fine dining restaurant, Infinity, is offering a holly, jolly three-course Christmas lunch and dinner set menu, featuring Sydney rock oyster, rolled stuffed turkey and sticky roasted carrots.
Bookings are $185 per person, excluding drinks, but the best Chrissie gift of all is absolutely free: stunning 360-degree views of Sydney that reach all the way to the Blue Mountains, Ku-Ring-Gai Chase National Park, Cronulla and the far-off Pacific horizon.
Make your Christmas Day booking here.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.infinitysydneytower.com.au/
|Venue name:
|Infinity
|Address:
|
108
Market St
Sydney
2000
|Price:
|$185