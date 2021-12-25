Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Christmas Day at Infinity

Head to Sydney's highest fine diner for a Christmas Day with a difference

On December 25, you can usually expect some lovely stuff at the bottom of a tree, but in Sydney, you can also find some holiday cheer at the top of a tower. The Golden Bucket’s plush fine dining restaurant, Infinity, is offering a holly, jolly three-course Christmas lunch and dinner set menu, featuring Sydney rock oyster, rolled stuffed turkey and sticky roasted carrots. 

Bookings are $185 per person, excluding drinks, but the best Chrissie gift of all is absolutely free:  stunning 360-degree views of Sydney that reach all the way to the Blue Mountains, Ku-Ring-Gai Chase National Park, Cronulla and the far-off Pacific horizon.

Make your Christmas Day booking here.

